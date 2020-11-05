A Mountain West Conference showdown is set to take center stage on Thursday when Utah State battles the Nevada Wolf Pack. Utah State is still looking for its first win of the season, while Nevada is seeking its third consecutive victory in 2020. The Wolf Pack are 6-2 in their last eight games at home, while Utah State is 1-4 in its last five games on the road against Nevada.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Clarence Mackay Stadium. The Wolf Pack are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Utah State vs. Nevada odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 56. Before making any Nevada vs. Utah State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 31-19 on top-rated picks through nine weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Utah State vs. Nevada. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Nevada vs. Utah State:

Utah State vs. Nevada spread: Nevada -15.5

Utah State vs. Nevada over-under: 56 points

Utah State vs. Nevada money line: Nevada -750, Utah State +525

USU: The Aggies are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

NEV: The Wolf Pack are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games

Latest Odds: Wolf Pack -15.5 Bet Now

Why Utah State can cover



Utah State is coming off a disappointing 38-7 defeat against San Diego State. The lone bright spot for the Aggies was the play of wide receiver Deven Thompkins, who recorded six receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. Despite losing each of their first two games this season, the Aggies will be confident they can pull off the upset on Thursday night. That's because Utah State dominated Nevada last season, beating the Wolf Pack 36-10.

In addition, the Aggies have fared well against conference foes in recent years. In fact, Utah State is 13-5 in its last 18 games against an opponent from the Mountain West. The Aggies have also covered the spread in four of their last six meetings against Nevada.

Why Nevada can cover

The Wolf Pack are coming off an impressive offensive performance against the UNLV Rebels in their last outing. Quarterback Carson Strong completed 21 of 27 pass attempts for 350 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs also put on a show in Nevada's victory, hauling in six receptions for 211 yards and a touchdown.

For the season, Doubs has caught 19 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He's averaging 17.7 yards per reception in 2020, and he'll be heavily involved on Thursday against a Utah State defense that's giving up 40 points per game this season.

How to make Utah State vs. Nevada picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting that Strong throws for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, while Utah State's Jaylen Warren averages 4.5 yards per carry. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Utah State vs. Nevada? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nevada vs. Utah State spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,100 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.