Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Utah State

Current Records: New Mexico 2-6; Utah State 3-5

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos haven't won a matchup against the Utah State Aggies since Nov. 12 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought next Saturday. New Mexico's week off comes to an end as they meet up with Utah State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Lobos have to be hurting after a devastating 41-9 defeat at the hands of the Fresno State Bulldogs last week. One thing holding New Mexico back was the mediocre play of QB Justin Holaday, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 37 yards on 16 attempts.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Luke Drzewiecki delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Utah State came up short against the Wyoming Cowboys last week, falling 28-14. RB Calvin Tyler Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown.

The losses put New Mexico at 2-6 and the Aggies at 3-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Lobos enter the game with only nine passing touchdowns allowed, good for 23rd best in the nation. As for Utah State, they rank 27th in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 194.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Utah State have won five out of their last seven games against New Mexico.