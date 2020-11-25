Mountain West Conference teams that have struggled this season collide when the New Mexico Lobos battle the Utah State Aggies on Thursday. The Lobos and Aggies are tied with UNLV for 10th place in the conference at 0-4. New Mexico is coming off a 28-0 loss at Air Force on Friday, while Utah State had last week's game at Wyoming cancelled due to COVID-19. The Aggies lost 35-16 to Fresno State in their last game played on Nov. 14.

Kickoff from Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, is set for 7 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 13-13, although Utah State holds a 7-4 edge in games played in Logan. The Lobos are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Utah State vs. New Mexico odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 51.5. Before making any New Mexico vs. Utah State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 44-23 on all top-rated picks through 12 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,200 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Utah State vs. New Mexico. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for New Mexico vs. Utah State:

New Mexico vs. Utah State spread: New Mexico -6.5

New Mexico vs. Utah State over-under: 51.5 points

New Mexico vs. Utah State money line: New Mexico -230, Utah State +190

NM: The Lobos recovered three fumbles against Air Force, the first time since 2018 they had accomplished that

US: Senior Savon Scarver has six career kickoff returns for a touchdown, which is the second-most in Mountain West history

Latest Odds: Aggies +6.5 Bet Now

Why Utah State can cover



The Aggies are led by senior running back Jaylen Warren, who leads the team in rushing. The Academic All-Mountain West selection from a year ago, has carried 39 times for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He is coming off his best game of the season when he carried nine times for 136 yards and one TD in the loss to Fresno State. Last year, he played in 12 games and finished second on the team in rushing, carrying 112 times for 569 yards and five touchdowns.

Also leading the Utah State offense is junior wide receiver Deven Thompkins, who has a team-high 20 receptions for 214 yards and one TD. He was explosive in the loss to Fresno State with three receptions for 92 yards, including a long of 44 yards. In two-plus years with the Aggies, he has 69 receptions for 815 yards and five TDs.

Why New Mexico can cover

The Lobos are looking to rebound after being shut out for the first time since 2017. Junior running back Bobby Cole leads the rushing attack with 255 yards on 45 carries and one touchdown. He also has three receptions for 22 yards. Cole's best game was a 14-carry, 96-yard performance at Hawaii on Nov. 7.

Defensively, senior linebacker Brandon Shook leads the Lobos in tackles with 37, including 21 solo. He also has one pass breakup. He had a season-high 19 stops, including 11 solo, at Air Force. The two-year All-Mountain West All-Academic selection played in 12 games a year ago with one start. He recorded 21 tackles with one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries. He also played in all 12 games in 2018, making 40 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

How to make Utah State vs. New Mexico picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley will be held to under 260 yards passing and one score, while New Mexico running backs will be limited to fewer than 170 yards rushing and one TD. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins New Mexico vs. Utah State? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Utah State vs. New Mexico spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,600 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.