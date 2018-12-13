Utah State vs. North Texas odds, line: 2018 New Mexico Bowl picks from model on 45-25 roll

Utah State and North Texas will meet Saturday at the 2018 New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque at Dreamstyle Stadium. Utah State is coming off of an impressive 10-2 season, while North Texas is 9-3 with a nonconference win over Arkansas under its belt. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET. The Aggies are 7.5-point favorites, down from an open of 11, and the total is at 67.5 in the latest Utah State vs. North Texas odds. Before you make any 2018 New Mexico Bowl predictions, be sure to check out the Utah State vs. North Texas picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls during Championship Week, including nailing Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, the model has evaluated the latest New Mexico Bowl odds and simulated every possible play for Utah State vs. North Texas. We can tell you it is leaning toward the Under, but it also says one side of the spread well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that as both teams set their sights on New Mexico Bowl 2018, one big advantage for Utah State will be its extremely aggressive defense. The Aggies attack in every conceivable way, and they've forced 28 turnovers this season as a result. Even against North Texas quarterback Mason Fine, who only threw five picks all season, Utah State can use its active pursuit of the ball to win the turnover battle.

When the Aggies have won that turnover battle, they've been incredibly successful. Utah State is 7-0 this year when it has had a turnover margin of plus-one or better, and the Aggies were 5-2 against the spread in those games.

Just because Utah State has a swarming defense doesn't mean it'll cover the 2018 New Mexico Bowl spread.

The Mean Green have an explosive passing attack led by Fine. North Texas is averaging over 316 yards per game and Fine has been one of the most prolific passers in the entire nation.

He's completing 64.6 percent of passes this season with 27 touchdowns against just five interceptions. North Texas is 4-1 this season in games where Fine has eclipsed 300 yards.

So, which side of the Utah State vs. North Texas spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 2018 New Mexico Bowl spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors, and find out.