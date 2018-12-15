Utah State vs. North Texas odds, line: 2018 New Mexico Bowl picks from proven model on 45-25 roll

Coming off a loss to Boise State to keep them out of the Mountain West Championship Game and having just lost head coach Matt Wells to Texas Tech, Utah State won't have much time to process the recent events. They'll play in one of the first bowls of the season at the 2018 New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. ET against North Texas. The Mean Green are also a quality program, having beaten Arkansas this season and won nine games. However, they're 7.5-point underdogs with the total at 67.5 in the latest Utah State vs. North Texas odds. Still, with so much change on the Aggies side, it's hard to know if we're going to get the same Utah State in this matchup. So before you make any 2018 New Mexico Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Utah State vs. North Texas picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Utah State and North Texas will meet Saturday at the 2018 New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque at Dreamstyle Stadium. Utah State is coming off of an impressive 10-2 season, while North Texas is 9-3 with a nonconference win over Arkansas under its belt. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET. The Aggies are 7.5-point favorites, down from an open of 11, and the total is at 67.5 in the latest Utah State vs. North Texas odds. Before you make any 2018 New Mexico Bowl predictions, be sure to check out the Utah State vs. North Texas picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls during Championship Week, including nailing Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, the model has evaluated the latest New Mexico Bowl odds and simulated every possible play for Utah State vs. North Texas. We can tell you it is leaning toward the Under, but it also says one side of the spread well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

As both teams set their sights on New Mexico Bowl 2018, one big advantage for Utah State will be its ability to get the absolute most out of drives offensively.

Utah State has one of the most efficient offenses in the nation, averaging 3.12 points per possession this season. That ranks the Aggies 10th in the nation in that category, ahead of high-powered offenses like Ohio State and Houston.

They get that scoring production because they have incredible balance and can produce explosive plays both on the ground and through the air. That's helped Utah State score 47.2 points per game, which ranks them third in the nation. If the Aggies can continue to get that big-play production, just as they have all season, it should help them get the cover as favorites.

Just because Utah State has a swarming defense doesn't mean it'll cover the 2018 New Mexico Bowl spread.

The Mean Green have an explosive passing attack led by quarterback Mason Fine. North Texas is averaging over 316 yards per game and Fine has been one of the most prolific passers in the entire nation. He's completing 64.6 percent of passes this season with 27 touchdowns against just five interceptions. North Texas is 4-1 this season in games where Fine has eclipsed 300 yards.

So, which side of the Utah State vs. North Texas spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 2018 New Mexico Bowl spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors, and find out.