Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Utah State

Current Records: San Jose State 6-3; Utah State 5-5

What to Know

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the San Jose State Spartans and the Utah State Aggies at 9:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

Last week, SJSU lost to the San Diego State Aztecs on the road by a decisive 43-27 margin. QB Chevan Cordeiro put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for three TDs and 195 yards on 33 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Utah State netted a 41-34 win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last week. Utah State's RB Calvin Tyler Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for one TD and 113 yards on 25 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

The Aggies' defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. S Ike Larsen picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Spartans going off at just a 1-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with SJSU, who are 3-3 against the spread.

SJSU is now 6-3 while Utah State sits at 5-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: SJSU comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at three. But the Aggies enter the matchup having picked the ball off 11 times, good for 21st in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:45 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah State won two games and tied one game in their last three contests with San Jose State.