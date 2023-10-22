The second half of the 2023 college football season is here, and CBS Sports Network is once again treating you to a fantastic schedule of contests in Week 8. Following a two-day gap in the action on Thursday and Friday, things ramp back up Saturday with a trio of matchups. The MAC takes the spotlight in the noon window when Ohio hosts Western Michigan. The Bobcats were rolling on a five-game winning streak before an upset loss at Northern Illinois in Week 7. They'll now look to restore some momentum at home against a Broncos squad that has dropped five of its last six outings.

The afternoon window features a nonconference meeting between UConn and South Florida. The Huskies, coming off a bye, defeated Rice in Week 6 for their first victory of the season following an 0-5 start. Meanwhile, the Bulls are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak after falling to UAB and FAU across the past two weeks. Coverage concludes with Mountain West action in the evening slate when San Jose State hosts Utah State. The Aggies lost a close one against a formidable Fresno State squad in Week 7, while the Spartans cruised past New Mexico to snap a three-game losing streak.

Get caught up to speed on game information, storylines, betting odds and much more before CBS Sports Network's Week 8 slate kicks off.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Utah State at San Jose State



Date: Saturday, Oct. 21 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: San Jose State -5.5 | Will the Spartans cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 8 projections here

Utah State heads to the Bay Area with one of the top offenses in the FBS, averaging 477.9 yards per outing. Much of that production stems from a passing attack that is putting up 305.6 yards per contest, tied for 17th in the FBS. That unit will be tested Saturday against a San Jose State defense that ranks second in the Mountain West against the pass, averaging just 186.1 yards allowed through the air. However, the Spartans rank last in the conference against the run, surrendering 210.3 yards per game on the ground. The Aggies rank fourth in the Mountain West in rushing at an average of 172.3 yards, so they should have a chance to expose the Spartans' weak spot and potentially pull off an upset win on the road.