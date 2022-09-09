Who's Playing

Weber State @ Utah State

Current Records: Weber State 1-0; Utah State 1-1

Last Season Records: Utah State 11-3; Weber State 6-5

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies will be playing at home against the Weber State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Utah State earned a 45-6 in their most recent matchup in September of 2016.

The night started off rough for the Aggies last week, and it ended that way, too. It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 55 to nothing bruising that they suffered against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Utah State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 41 to nothing.

A well-balanced attack led Weber State over the Western Oregon Wolves every single quarter on their way to victory last Thursday. Weber State steamrolled past Western Oregon 41-5 at home. With the Wildcats ahead 24-2 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Weber State's win lifted them to 1-0 while Utah State's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Weber State's success rolls on or if the Aggies are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.