The Utah State Aggies are hoping mid-season changes turn around their fortunes when they take on the host Wyoming Cowboys in a Mountain West Conference matchup on Thursday. One week after changing head coaches, the Aggies dismissed junior quarterback Jason Shelley from the team for a violation of team rules. Utah State (0-4) will start redshirt sophomore quarterback Andrew Peasley, while Wyoming (1-2) gets back on the field after its game against Air Force was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cowboys dropped a 34-24 decision at Colorado State on Nov. 5.

Kickoff from War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., is set for 9 p.m. ET. Utah State leads the all-time series 40-26-4, including a 5-2 edge in the Bridger Rifle Trophy Game. The Cowboys are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Utah State vs. Wyoming odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 46.

Utah State vs. Wyoming spread: Wyoming -20.5

Utah State vs. Wyoming over-under: 46 points

Utah State vs. Wyoming money line: Utah State +800, Wyoming -1400

USU: Is 36-25 (.590) all-time in the Mountain West, including a 16-14 (.533) road record

WYO: Junior linebacker Chad Muma is ranked fifth in the country in tackles, averaging 12.7 per game

Why Wyoming can cover



The Cowboys have been dominant at home since 2016, going 21-5 there during the regular season. Redshirt freshman quarterback Levi Williams is off to a fast start to his career, completing 44 of 80 passes for 660 yards and one touchdown and two interceptions. He has also rushed for three scores. Williams had his best game two weeks ago against Colorado State when he completed 19 of 31 pass attempts for 321 yards.

Also powering the offense is junior running back Xazavian Valladay, who has rushed 82 times for 397 yards and three touchdowns. He has rushed for well over 100 yards in back-to-back games, including 167 yards and two TDs in a 31-7 win over Hawaii on Oct. 30. He followed that up with 147 yards and a score against Colorado State. For his career, Valladay has carried 400 times for 2,058 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is just the 12th player in school history to surpass 2,000 career yards.

Why Utah State can cover

The Aggies are an extremely resilient team. Despite the loss of Shelley, Utah State still has a number of weapons on offense, including senior running back Jaylen Warren, who leads the team in rushing. He has carried 39 times for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He also has five receptions for 33 yards. For his career, he has carried 151 times for 821 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Aggies' top pass catcher is junior wide receiver Deven Thompkins, who was named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List. He has a team-high 20 receptions for 214 yards and one TD. He has caught at least five passes in three of four games. Last year against Wyoming, he caught four passes for 51 yards, including a long reception of 18 yards. In two-plus seasons at Utah State, Thompkins has 69 receptions for 815 yards and five touchdowns.

