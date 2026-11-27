The 2026 Big 12 Championship Game marks the final edition before the 24-team College Football Playoff arrives next season and eliminates conference title games. However, major playoff implications are on the line when No. 2 Utah and No. 11 Texas Tech battle at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Utah ranks as the only undefeated team remaining in college football, marching out to an 11-0 record entering the season finale against West Virginia on Friday night. The Utes have won seven games by multiple touchdowns and beat No. 10 BYU, No. 16 Arizona and No. 18 Houston along the way.

After a slow start, Texas Tech dominated rival TCU to finish a second consecutive 11-1 season. The Red Raiders won their first outright conference title in 70 years last season, and can become the first Big 12 team since 2019-20 Oklahoma to win consecutive league titles with an upset win in Arlington.

Six different teams have won the last six Big 12 Championship Games. Utah can push that streak to seven if it can finish off an undefeated conference championship season.

What to know about Utah

The Utes have been one of college football's biggest surprises, reaching another level under first-year coach Morgan Scalley. The longtime defensive coordinator was integral to the success under Kyle Whittingham, but Scalley has already put his own stamp on the roster.

Star quarterback Devon Dampier has been the standout and can book a ticket to New York with a big performance. The senior has thrown for 2,535 yards, rushed for 644 yards and scored 35 total touchdowns in 11 games.

But it's not just Dampier; Utah has plenty of ways to beat teams. Running backs Wayshawn Parker and Daniel Bray cause major headaches for opposing teams. The defense has been its typical dynamic self, suffocating several of the Big 12's best quarterbacks. Scalley has pressed the right button in every moment.

What to know about Texas Tech

The Red Raiders' season was thrown into flux after projected starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby was ruled permanently ineligible after gambling on games. But after cycling through quarterbacks Will Hammond and Thomas Castellanos, Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire has finished one of the best coaching jobs of his career.

Despite the passing game inconsistency, the Red Raiders handled their Big 12 schedule. In games against Houston and Arizona, Texas Tech made all the right plays at the end to pull away. A 52-27 road victory against Oklahoma State was the best moment for an inconsistent defense, holding potential No. 1 overall pick Drew Mestemaker to only 6.6 yards per attempt.

Now, Castellanos and the new-look offense have a tough challenge ahead with the top-ranked Utah unit. The defense will have its work cut out to keep Dampier under control, but the Red Raiders have just found a way to show up in the biggest moments.

Utah vs. Texas Tech prediction

The battle in the trenches will take center stage in Arlington. Texas Tech defensive tackle A.J. Holmes will stress test a still inexperienced Utah interior line, while Utes left tackle Zereoue Williams can eliminate Texas Tech's struggling edge rushers. Spreading the field will be vital for both offenses to take pressure off the running game and push the score. Dampier has been magical in every big moment of his career; Castellanos tends to make mistakes. Give us the Utes to make one more play in a close game. Prediction: Utah wins the Big 12 championship