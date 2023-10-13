Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ No. 16 Utah Utes

Current Records: California 3-3, Utah 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

California has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The California Golden Bears and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

California pushed their score all the way to 40 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 52-40 to Oregon State.

California's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Isaiah Ifanse, who rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries, and Fernando Mendoza who threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins Utah's good fortune finally ran out two Fridays ago. They took a 21-7 bruising from Oregon State. The loss was Utah's first of the season.

The defeat dropped California's season record down to 3-3. With their first loss of the season, Utah fell to 4-1.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. Anyone thinking of taking California against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Utah.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' match: The Golden Bears have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 431.3 total yards per game. It's a different story for the Utes, though, as they've been averaging only 297.6 per game. Will California be able to rack up big numbers again, or will Utah flip the script? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Utah is a big 13.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

Utah has won 2 out of their last 3 games against California.