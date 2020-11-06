The scheduled Week 10 game between Arizona and Utah has been canceled, the Pac-12 announced on Friday in a decision made just over 24 hours from kickoff. According to the league, the request was approved after Utah failed to meet the minimum number of scholarship players available due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Per conference policy, the game will not be made up and is declared a no contest.

"Over the last 24 hours, the University of Utah Department of Athletics has been informed of a number of positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes within the football program, which necessitates that Utah's game versus the University of Arizona scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 be canceled," a Utah statement read. "The decision was made following the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy as Utah does not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to the positive cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. The health and safety of our student-athletes and all associated with our program is our highest priority and we will continue to follow all applicable Pac-12 and local health policies and guidelines."

Arizona responded with a statement of its own, echoing the disappointment in being unable to play, but respecting the decision.

This marks the second Pac-12 game to be canceled ahead of the league's opening weekend. On Thursday, the Cal-Washington game was also canceled due to similar reasons.

"The cancellation of this game, following yesterday's cancellation of the Washington at Cal football game, is of course incredibly disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans," a Pac-12 statement read. "At the same time it is an indication that our health and safety protocols are working in identifying positive cases and contact tracing cases. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs."

Since the start of the 2020 season, 47 games have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, including 10 this past week.