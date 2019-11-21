Utah vs. Arizona odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

A Pac-12 Souoth battle is on tap between the Arizona Wildcats and the No. 7 Utah Utes at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Arizona is 4-6 overall and 3-2 at home, while Utah is 8-1 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Utes, one of several one-loss teams hoping to remain in the College Football Playoff picture, are favored by 22.5 points in the latest Arizona vs. Utah odds, while the over-under is set at 58.5. Before entering any Utah vs. Arizona picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Arizona took a tough 34-6 loss to Oregon last week. The Wildcats were down 28-6 at the end of the third quarter in a game that was never seriously competitive. It was the fifth loss in a row for Kevin Sumlin's squad, erasing a promising 4-1 start. The Wildcats now need to win out to become bowl eligible, but it'll be a tough road with their defense giving up 36 points per game.

Utah, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive 49-3 victory over UCLA. The Utes will need to keep winning, and piling up style points, if they want to impress the committee. They're in the driver's seat in the Pac-12 South (6-1 conference record) and appear to be on a collision course with Oregon in the conference title game. Running back Zack Moss is one of the catalysts for Utah and he piled up 127 yards two touchdowns against the Bruins last week. Quarterback Tyler Huntley has been excellent this season as well with 2,397 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and just one interception.

