Utah vs. Arizona State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Utah vs. Arizona State football game
Who's Playing
No. 13 Utah (home) vs. No. 17 Arizona State (away)
Current Records: Utah 5-1-0; Arizona State 5-1-0
What to Know
Arizona State is staring down a pretty large 14-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's contest. Arizona State and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The teams both have allowed few points on average (the Sun Devils 17.67, Utah 13.17), so any points scored will be well earned.
It was all tied up at the half for Arizona State and Washington State last week, but Arizona State stepped up in the second half. Arizona State snuck past Washington State with a 38-34 victory. Arizona State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Brandon Aiyuk, who caught seven passes for 196 yards and three TDs, and QB Jayden Daniels, who passed for 363 yards and three TDs on 36 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Daniels' 86-yard TD bomb to Aiyuk in the second quarter. Daniels scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Utah turned the game against Oregon State into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 503 yards to 213. Utah took their game with ease, bagging a 52-7 win over Oregon State. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35 to nothing.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Arizona State rank fourth in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only one on the season. But the Utes are even better: they have yet to throw a single interception. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Utes are a big 14-point favorite against the Sun Devils.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Utah and Arizona State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Arizona State 38 vs. Utah 20
- Oct 21, 2017 - Arizona State 30 vs. Utah 10
- Nov 10, 2016 - Utah 49 vs. Arizona State 26
- Oct 17, 2015 - Utah 34 vs. Arizona State 18
