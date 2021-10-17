Through 3 Quarters

The Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils are deadlocked at 21-21 after three quarters, promising an exciting conclusion. Utah has been relying on QB Cameron Rising, who has passed for one TD and 180 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 50 yards, and RB Tavion Thomas, who has rushed for one TD and 72 yards on 14 carries.

The Utes and ASU came into this matchup with previous-game wins. The follow-up victory here is still up for grabs, so expect a hard fought finale.

Who's Playing

No. 18 Arizona State @ Utah

Current Records: Arizona State 5-1; Utah 3-2

What to Know

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Utah didn't have too much trouble with the USC Trojans on the road last week as they won 42-26. QB Cameron Rising had a stellar game for the Utes as he passed for three TDs and 306 yards on 28 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Rising this season.

Meanwhile, ASU strolled past the Stanford Cardinal with points to spare last Friday, taking the contest 28-10. The team accrued 21 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. The Sun Devils' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Jayden Daniels, who accumulated 175 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 76 yards, and RB Rachaad White, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 51-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Utah going off at just a 1-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Utah is now 3-2 while ASU sits at 5-1. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Utes are stumbling into the matchup with the 167th most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up eight on the season. The Sun Devils have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 134th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with six on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

Odds

The Utes are a slight 1-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Sun Devils as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won three out of their last five games against Arizona State.