Utah vs. Arizona State odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from proven computer on 80-51 roll

Utah will look to get the inside track in the Pac-12 South race and quarterback Tyler Huntley will be looking for revenge when the 13th-ranked Utes host the 17th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday. Huntley was knocked out of last year's game and missed the rest of the season with a broken collarbone, and the Sun Devils pulled the 38-20 upset to take a 22-8 lead in the series. The Utes also would like to show Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels what he is missing after the freshman phenom spurned Utah during the recruiting process. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes are 14-point favorites in the latest Arizona State vs. Utah odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5.

The Utes are 5-0 against the spread in their past five October games, and their offense is humming after a 52-7 rout of Oregon State last week. Huntley, who is completing 75.6 percent of his passes this season, threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow senior Zack Moss ran for 121 yards, including a 91-yard touchdown, against the Beavers in an offense that averages 228.8 rushing yards per game. The Utes have six receivers with at least 10 receptions, including sophomore tight end Brant Kuithe with 11 for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

The Utes defense allows just 13.2 points and is second in the nation against the run, allowing an average of 52.8 yards. Standouts Bradlee Anae (4 sacks) and Leki Fotu (11 tackles, 1 forced fumble) lead a fearsome front that also includes John Penisini, Maxs Tupai and Mika Tafua. Linebackers Francis Bernard (43 tackles) and Devin Lloyd (42) make plays all over the field.

But just because the Utes take care of business on both sides of the ball doesn't mean they will cover the Utah vs. Arizona State spread.

Daniels, who was a prime target of Utah recruiters, has been a revelation as a true freshman, throwing for 1,610 yards and eight touchdowns. He has leaned heavily on senior receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is ninth in the nation with 651 receiving yards and has five TDs. Junior running back Eno Benjamin balances the unit out, rushing for 529 yards and seven touchdowns.

Arizona State's defense makes life difficult for opposing passers. Junior cornerback Jack Jones has nine passes defended, while sophomore Aashari Crosswell has six and also has an interception. The Sun Devils have forced seven turnovers, with five fumble recoveries, and they are 12th in rushing defense, allowing just 91.7 yards per game.

