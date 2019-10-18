Utah vs. Arizona State odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from simulation on 80-51 roll

It's a Pac-12 South showdown between ranked teams when the No. 17 Arizona State Sun Devils visit Salt Lake City to take on the 13th-ranked Utah Utes on Saturday. Both 5-1 teams boast balanced offenses and big-play defenses. The Sun Devils outscored high-powered Washington State 38-34 last weekend behind star freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels, while always-steady Tyler Huntley and the Utes routed Oregon State 52-7. Arizona State has won 13 of the last 15 meetings in the series, including the last two. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Utah vs. Arizona State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before considering your Arizona State vs. Utah picks, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Utah has senior leadership on both sides, with Huntley and running back Zack Moss running the show on offense. Huntley is third in the nation with a 75.6 completion percentage and has thrown for 1,393 yards and nine touchdowns. Moss has run for 514 yards and six touchdowns and went for 121 last week on just five carries, much of that on a 91-yard score. The Utes' offense averages 467.3 yards and 34.8 points per game.

Senior linebacker Francis Bernard has 43 tackles and two interceptions for a Utes defense that has 10 takeaways for a plus-seven turnover margin. Senior safety Julian Blackmon also has two interceptions. Senior defensive end Bradlee Anae has four of the team's 10 sacks, while sophomore Mika Tafua has recovered two fumbles.

But just because the Utes take care of business on both sides of the ball doesn't mean they will will cover the Utah vs. Arizona State spread.

Daniels, who was a prime target of Utah recruiters, has been a revelation as a true freshman, throwing for 1,610 yards and eight touchdowns. He has leaned heavily on senior receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is ninth in the nation with 651 receiving yards and has five TDs. Junior running back Eno Benjamin balances the unit out, rushing for 529 yards and seven touchdowns.

Arizona State's defense makes life difficult for opposing passers. Junior cornerback Jack Jones has nine passes defended, while sophomore Aashari Crosswell has six and also has an interception. The Sun Devils have forced seven turnovers, with five fumble recoveries, and they are 12th in rushing defense, allowing just 91.7 yards per game.

