The No.13 Utah Utes travel to the desert to face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. The Utes are 2-1 after a home blowout victory over San Diego State, though they're 0-1 on the road after losing to Florida in their 2022 season opener. The Sun Devils stunningly lost to Eastern Michigan last weekend to drop to 1-2, 1-1 at home. Herm Edwards was fired by Arizona State following the loss.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Utes are favored by 15 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Utah odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 54. Before making any Utah vs. Arizona State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Arizona State vs. Utah:

Arizona State vs. Utah spread: Arizona State +15

Arizona State vs. Utah over/under: 54 points

What you need to know about Utah

The Utes avenged last year's loss to San Diego State in a big way on Saturday, crushing the Aztecs 35-7. Quarterback Cameron Rising threw for 224 yards and four touchdowns, including two to sophomore WR Devaughn Vele. On the season, the junior QB has thrown for a modest 694 yards with 8 touchdowns and the costly interception in the end zone against Florida in Week 1's road loss.

Utah ran for 174 yards against the usually stingy Aztecs defense, led by standout RB Tavion Thomas, who ran for 59 yards and a score. Thomas has rushed for at least one touchdown in each game this season. The junior RB rushed for 21 scores last season and including the first three games of 2022, he has scored in each of his last 12 games.

What you need to know about Arizona State

After the Sun Devils lost embarrassingly to MAC foe Eastern Michigan, head coach Herm Edwards and the team parted ways. Shaun Aguano, formerly ASU's running backs coach takes over as the team's interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. Previous to his role at ASU, Aguano was a very successful head coach at local Chandler High School. The Sun Devils are led on offense by Wyoming transfer RB Xazavian Valladay, who has rushed for more than 100 yards and at least one touchdown in each of ASU's three games.

In last week's shocking home defeat, the Sun Devils gave up 258 yards on 36 carries to the Eagles' Samson Evans. In total, Eastern Michigan rushed for 305 yards and held the ball for nearly 35 minutes. Last year against the Utes, ASU held a 21-7 halftime lead before giving up 28 straight points in a 35-21 defeat. Similarly to EMU last week, Utah averaged nearly six yards per rushing attempt in last year's win over ASU. For the Sun Devils to have a chance at the big upset, their run defense must be significantly improved and a ball control offense is likely necessary.

