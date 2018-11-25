Utah vs. BYU: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Utah vs. BYU football game

Who's Playing

Utah Utes (home) vs. BYU Cougars (away)

Current records: Utah 8-3-1; BYU 6-5-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, BYU will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against Utah at 10:00 p.m. After the teams both made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

BYU were fully in charge last week, breezing past New Mexico St. 45-10.

Meanwhile, Utah took their match against Colorado by a conclusive 30-7 score.

Their wins bumped BYU to 6-5-1 and Utah to 8-3-1. With both BYU and Utah swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $81.92

Prediction

The Utes are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Cougars.

This season, Utah are 5-3-1 against the spread. As for BYU, they are 6-4-0 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Utes as a 13.5 point favorite.

Series History

Utah have won all of the games they've played against BYU in the last 4 years.

  • 2017 - BYU Cougars 13 vs. Utah Utes 19
  • 2016 - Utah Utes 20 vs. BYU Cougars 19
  • 2015 - Utah Utes 35 vs. BYU Cougars 28

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 32 degrees.

Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories