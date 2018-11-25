Utah vs. BYU: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Utah Utes (home) vs. BYU Cougars (away)

Current records: Utah 8-3-1; BYU 6-5-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, BYU will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against Utah at 10:00 p.m. After the teams both made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

BYU were fully in charge last week, breezing past New Mexico St. 45-10.

Meanwhile, Utah took their match against Colorado by a conclusive 30-7 score.

Their wins bumped BYU to 6-5-1 and Utah to 8-3-1. With both BYU and Utah swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday at 10:00 PM ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $81.92

Prediction

The Utes are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Cougars.

This season, Utah are 5-3-1 against the spread. As for BYU, they are 6-4-0 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Utes as a 13.5 point favorite.

Series History

Utah have won all of the games they've played against BYU in the last 4 years.

2017 - BYU Cougars 13 vs. Utah Utes 19

2016 - Utah Utes 20 vs. BYU Cougars 19

2015 - Utah Utes 35 vs. BYU Cougars 28

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 32 degrees.