Utah vs. BYU: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Utah vs. BYU football game
Who's Playing
Utah Utes (home) vs. BYU Cougars (away)
Current records: Utah 8-3; BYU 6-5
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, BYU will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Utah on the road at 10:00 p.m. BYU will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.
BYU simply couldn't be stopped last Saturday, as they easily beat New Mexico St. 45-10.
Meanwhile, Utah took their match against Colorado by a conclusive 30-7 score. The success made it back-to-back wins for Utah.
Their wins bumped BYU to 6-5 and Utah to 8-3. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Utes are a big 13 point favorite against the Cougars.
This season, Utah are 5-3-1 against the spread. As for BYU, they are 6-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Utah have won all of the games they've played against BYU in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - BYU Cougars 13 vs. Utah Utes 19
- 2016 - Utah Utes 20 vs. BYU Cougars 19
- 2015 - Utah Utes 35 vs. BYU Cougars 28
