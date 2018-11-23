Utah vs. BYU: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Utah Utes (home) vs. BYU Cougars (away)

Current records: Utah 8-3; BYU 6-5

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, BYU will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Utah on the road at 10:00 p.m. BYU will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

BYU simply couldn't be stopped last Saturday, as they easily beat New Mexico St. 45-10.

Meanwhile, Utah took their match against Colorado by a conclusive 30-7 score. The success made it back-to-back wins for Utah.

Their wins bumped BYU to 6-5 and Utah to 8-3. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday at 10:00 PM ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Utes are a big 13 point favorite against the Cougars.

This season, Utah are 5-3-1 against the spread. As for BYU, they are 6-4-0 against the spread

Series History

Utah have won all of the games they've played against BYU in the last 4 years.