Utah vs. BYU: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, BYU will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Utah on the road at 10:00 p.m. BYU will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

BYU simply couldn't be stopped last Saturday, as they easily beat New Mexico St. 45-10.

Meanwhile, Utah took their match against Colorado by a conclusive 30-7 score. The success made it back-to-back wins for Utah.

Their wins bumped BYU to 6-5 and Utah to 8-3. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.