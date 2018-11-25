Utah vs. BYU: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Utah vs. BYU football game
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, BYU will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Utah on the road at 10:00 p.m. BYU will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.
BYU simply couldn't be stopped last Saturday, as they easily beat New Mexico St. 45-10.
Meanwhile, Utah took their match against Colorado by a conclusive 30-7 score. The success made it back-to-back wins for Utah.
Their wins bumped BYU to 6-5 and Utah to 8-3. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
