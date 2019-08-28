Utah vs. BYU odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 49-29 run

Two of the nation's top defenses will be put to the test when the Utah Utes meet the BYU Cougars in a season-opening college football matchup on Thursday. The Utes finished first in the Pac-12 South in 2018 with a 6-3 conference and 9-5 overall record, while Brigham Young was 7-6 as an independent. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Utah finished last season 14th in total defense at 315.6 yards per game, while BYU was 18th at 324.1. The Utes are six-point favorites in the latest Utah vs. BYU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any Utah vs. BYU picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.

The model also finished the 2018-19 college football season on a blistering 49-29 run on all top-rated picks, and anybody who has been following it is way up. Last week, the model nailed Miami (+7) staying within the spread against eighth-ranked Florida and hit the Under.

Now the model has dialed in on Utah vs. BYU. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model has considered that Utah won last year's meeting 35-27. Two of Utah's top offensive weapons, senior quarterback Tyler Huntley and senior running back Zack Moss, who missed last year's meeting, are both expected to play this time around.

Huntley started nine games last season, going 6-3 before missing the final five contests with a broken collarbone. For the season, he completed 150-of-234 passes for 1,788 yards and 12 touchdowns. Moss earned second-team Pac-12 honors despite missing five games due to injury and led the Utes with 1,096 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. His 2,651 career rushing yards are fourth in school history, while his 11 career 100-yard rushing games are tied for third in program history.

But just because the Utes lead the all-time series does not guarantee they will cover the BYU vs. Utah spread on Thursday.

That's because BYU has a history of success as well, winning games at a .575 clip, 44th best among all Division 1 programs. The Cougars have also won five straight season-openers.

The Cougars are led by sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson, who completed 120-of-182 passes for 1,578 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had a 157.2 QB rating and has been named to the 2019 CFPA National Performers of the Year Watch List. Also powering the Cougars' offense is sophomore running back Lopini Katoa, who led BYU in rushing last season with 423 yards and eight touchdowns. His longest run of the season was a 50-yarder against New Mexico State. He finished that game with 155 yards and four touchdowns on 19 attempts.

Who wins BYU vs. Utah? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Utah vs. BYU spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced computer model that finished last season on a 49-29 run on top-rated college football picks.