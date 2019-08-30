Utah vs. BYU odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 49-29 run

The 2019 college football schedule is underway and fans will be treated to a biblical rivalry on Thursday night when Utah travels to LaVell Edwards Stadium at 10:15 p.m. ET to take on BYU. It's the 100th edition of the "Holy War" and both squads are coming off bowl seasons a year ago. Kyle Whittingham and the Utes lost to Northwestern at the Holiday Bowl but went 9-5 overall on the season, while Kalani Sitake secured a winning 7-6 record with a win over Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Last season, Utah won 35-27 at home and this year the Utes are 6.5-point favorites on the road in the latest BYU vs. Utah odds, up from an open of six. The Over-Under for total points scored opened at 48.5, but has risen slightly to 49. Before you make your Week 1 college football predictions, be sure to consult the Utah vs. BYU picks from the model at SportsLine.

The model knows knows Utah hung its hat on a stifling run defense in 2018, allowing opponents to gain just 2.9 yards per carry. After stopping the run on early downs, they'd use down and distance to their advantage by pinning their ears back and going after the quarterback. As a result, Utah racked up 35 sacks. This year, senior defensive end Bradlee Anae is back after racking up 14.5 sacks the last two seasons.

On offense, Whittingham says that top running back Zack Moss and leading receiver Britain Covey will both be able to play on Thursday, giving the Utes' offense a major boost. Moss ran for 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, while Covey had 60 catches for 637 yards. BYU could have its hands full with those two playmakers on the field.

But just because the Utes have plenty of weapons does not guarantee they will cover the BYU vs. Utah spread on Thursday.

BYU has been one of college football's premier programs, qualifying for 36 bowl games since 1974 and winning the 1984 national championship. The Cougars relied on their defense last season, ranking 18th overall and 27th against the run, holding opponents to just 130.1 rushing yards per game.

Offensively, the Cougars return two weapons in their passing attack, junior tight end Matt Bushman and senior wide receiver Aleva Hifo. Bushman led BYU in receptions last year with 29 for 511 yards and two touchdowns. He caught six passes for 92 yards and one score at Utah in 2018. Aleva finished second on the team with 28 receptions for 358 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yarder against Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. He has 76 career receptions for 853 yards (11.2 average) and four TDs.

