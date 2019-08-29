Utah vs. BYU odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from top model on 49-29 run

BYU will try to pull the upset on Thursday when it takes on Utah in a season-opening non-conference game. Although Utah has won eight straight, eight of the last nine meetings with the Cougars have been decided by just one score. The Utes, however, play well on the road, going 4-2 away from home in 2018, while the Cougars were just 3-3 on their home turf. Kickoff is slated for 10:15 p.m. ET from LaVell Edwards Stadium, and BYU held Utah under 300 total yards last season. Utah is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Utah vs. BYU odds after the line dropped as far as five, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5 after falling as low as 47. Before making any Utah vs. BYU picks or college football predictions of your own, you need to read what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has dialed in on Utah vs. BYU.

The model knows that besides the guys up front, Utah's defense also returns one of its top DBs, junior Jaylon Johnson (6-0, 195). The first-team all-Pac-12 cornerback is also in contention for All-America honors. He started all 14 games in 2018 and led Utah with four interceptions, tied for third in the conference. He was second in the Pac-12 and eighth in the country with 126 interception return yards.

Offensively, the Utes get a boost with the return of junior wideout Britain Covey, Utah's leading receiver as a freshman and sophomore. He is also a two-time all-Pac-12 returner and has two career 100-yard receiving games. Last season, he caught 60 passes for 637 yards (10.6 average) and one touchdown.

But just because the Utes lead the all-time series does not guarantee they will cover the BYU vs. Utah spread on Thursday.

BYU has been one of college football's premier programs, qualifying for 36 bowl games since 1974 and winning the 1984 national championship. The Cougars relied on their defense last season, ranking 18th overall and 27th against the run, holding opponents to just 130.1 rushing yards per game.

Offensively, the Cougars return two weapons in their passing attack, junior tight end Matt Bushman and senior wide receiver Aleva Hifo. Bushman led BYU in receptions last year with 29 for 511 yards and two touchdowns. He caught six passes for 92 yards and one score at Utah in 2018. Aleva finished second on the team with 28 receptions for 358 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yarder against Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. He has 76 career receptions for 853 yards (11.2 average) and four TDs.

