Utah vs. BYU updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday

Halftime Recap

The point spread is against BYU, but thus far the points are on their side. They are in control with a 20-0 lead over Utah. Zach Wilson has led the way so far for BYU, as he has picked up 57 yards on the ground on 7 carries and thrown 2 TDs.

BYU entered this one on back-to-back wins and are looking to make it three in a row. We'll see if the team's good luck continues in the second half.

Game Preview

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, BYU will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Utah on the road at 10:00 p.m. BYU will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

BYU simply couldn't be stopped last Saturday, as they easily beat New Mexico St. 45-10.

Meanwhile, Utah took their match against Colorado by a conclusive 30-7 score. The success made it back-to-back wins for Utah.

Their wins bumped BYU to 6-5 and Utah to 8-3. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

