Utah vs. California: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Utah vs. California football game
Who's Playing
No. 12 Utah (home) vs. California (away)
Current Records: Utah 6-1; California 4-3
What to Know
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as Utah and California will face off at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while California is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
The Utes ran circles around Arizona State last week, and the extra yardage (342 yards vs. 119 yards) paid off. The Utes enjoyed a cozy 21-3 victory over Arizona State. Among those leading the charge for Utah was RB Zack Moss, who rushed for 99 yards and two TDs on 25 carries.
Meanwhile, California was the 49-7 winner over Oregon State when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Golden Bears didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 21-17 to Oregon State.
The Utes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The Utes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the teams last met three seasons ago as they fell 28-23 to the Golden Bears. Maybe Utah will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.99
Odds
The Utes are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Utes, as the game opened with the Utes as a 19-point favorite.
Over/Under: 36
Series History
Utah and California both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 01, 2016 - California 28 vs. Utah 23
- Oct 10, 2015 - Utah 30 vs. California 24
