Utah vs. California: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 12 Utah (home) vs. California (away)

Current Records: Utah 6-1; California 4-3

What to Know

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between Utah and California at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while California is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

The Utes ran circles around Arizona State last week, and the extra yardage (342 yards vs. 119 yards) paid off. The Utes enjoyed a cozy 21-3 victory over Arizona State. Utah RB Zack Moss looked sharp as he rushed for 99 yards and two TDs on 25 carries.

Meanwhile, California was the 49-7 winner over Oregon State when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. California was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Oregon State 21-17.

The Utes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Utes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap when the teams last met three seasons ago as they fell 28-23 to the Golden Bears. Maybe the Utes will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Utes are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears.

Over/Under: 37

Series History

Utah and California both have one win in their last two games.