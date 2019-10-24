Utah vs. California odds, spread: 2019 Week 9 college football picks, predictions from proven model

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Utah Utes and the California Golden Bears at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is 6-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while California is 4-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. Utah is 4-3 against the spread; California is 3-4. The No. 21 Utes, who have won their last three games by an average of 29.3 points, are favored by 21.5 points in the latest Utah vs. California odds, while the over-under is set at 37.5. Before entering any California vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 9 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 92-59 on its top-rated college football picks. It also nailed Illinois (+30.5) easily staying within the spread against No. 6 Wisconsin last week in one of the largest upsets of the entire season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Utah vs. California 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Utes ran circles around Arizona State last week, and the extra yardage (342 yards vs. 119 yards) paid off in the 21-3 victory over the Sun Devils. RB Zack Moss looked sharp as he rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Quarterback Tyler Huntley (leg) was injured in that game, but is expected to play in this matchup

The Golden Bears were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the loss against Oregon State 21-17 in their last outing. The Golden Bears got a solid performance out of QB Devon Modster, who picked up 76 yards on the ground on 19 carries and accumulated 151 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Cal has plenty of questions at quarterback with Modster (undisclosed) listed as questionable and Chase Garbers (shoulder) still out indefinitely. Third-stringer Spencer Brasch could get the call on Saturday.

A couple defensive stats to keep in mind: The Utes rank second in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 61.1 on average. As for the Golden Bears, they enter the contest with only five passing touchdowns allowed per game, good for sixth best in the nation.

So who wins California vs. Utah? And which side of the spread is hitting in 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.