Utah vs. Colorado: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 7 Utah (home) vs. Colorado (away)

Current Records: Utah 10-1; Colorado 5-6

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Utah Utes. Utah and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is coming into the matchup hot, having won seven in a row.

On Saturday, Utah turned the game against the Arizona Wildcats into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 508 yards to 191. The Utes put the hurt on Arizona with a sharp 35-7 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Utah had established a 28 to nothing advantage.

Meanwhile, Colorado was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 429 yards compared to the Washington Huskies' 187. Colorado secured a 20-14 W over Washington. Colorado QB Steven Montez was slinging it as he picked up 56 yards on the ground on six carries and accumulated 223 passing yards.

Their wins bumped Utah to 10-1 and Colorado to 5-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Utes come into the game boasting the fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 55.9. Less enviably, the Buffaloes are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 299.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Buffaloes.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Utes are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

Utah have won three out of their last four games against Colorado.