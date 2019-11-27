Utah vs. Colorado: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Utah vs. Colorado football game
Who's Playing
No. 7 Utah (home) vs. Colorado (away)
Current Records: Utah 10-1; Colorado 5-6
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Utah Utes. Utah and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is coming into the matchup hot, having won seven in a row.
On Saturday, Utah turned the game against the Arizona Wildcats into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 508 yards to 191. The Utes put the hurt on Arizona with a sharp 35-7 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Utah had established a 28 to nothing advantage.
Meanwhile, Colorado was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 429 yards compared to the Washington Huskies' 187. Colorado secured a 20-14 W over Washington. Colorado QB Steven Montez was slinging it as he picked up 56 yards on the ground on six carries and accumulated 223 passing yards.
Their wins bumped Utah to 10-1 and Colorado to 5-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Utes come into the game boasting the fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 55.9. Less enviably, the Buffaloes are stumbling into the matchup with the sixth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 299.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Buffaloes.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Utes are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes.
Over/Under: 49
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won three out of their last four games against Colorado.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Utah 30 vs. Colorado 7
- Nov 25, 2017 - Utah 34 vs. Colorado 13
- Nov 26, 2016 - Colorado 27 vs. Utah 22
- Nov 28, 2015 - Utah 20 vs. Colorado 14
