Utah vs. Colorado odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Pac-12 South battle as the No. 6 Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in a game the Utes need to win to remain in the College Football Playoff picture. Utah is 10-1 overall and 6-0 at home, while Colorado is 5-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. Utah is ranked first in the Pac-12 South Division; Colorado is ranked fourth. The Utes are favored by 28.5 points in the latest Utah vs. Colorado odds, while the over-under is set at 49. Before you make any Colorado vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, it has simulated Utah vs. Colorado 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting 60 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Utah had a 317-yard edge in total offense in a 35-7 win over Arizona last week. The Utes had a commanding 28-0 lead by the halftime in a game that was never really in doubt. That's been a common theme for Utah late this season as the Utes have charged back into playoff consideration following a loss to USC on Sept. 20. Since that point, Utah has won every game with an average margin of victory of over 27 points per game. They're giving up just 10.9 points per game and averaging 34.7 points per game.

Meanwhile, Colorado picked up a 20-14 win over Washington last week. The Buffaloes were 14-point underdogs in that matchup. Quarterback Steven Montez picked up 56 yards on the ground on six carries and accumulated 223 passing yards. Colorado is 6-5 against the spread this season, but has covered five out of eight chances as the underdog.

Two numbers to consider in this matchup: The Utes enter the game with only 55.9 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the nation. The Buffaloes are sixth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 299.5 on average.

So who wins Utah vs. Colorado? And which side of the spread is hitting 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.