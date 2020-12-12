The Utah Utes visit the 21st-ranked Colorado Buffaloes as the teams wrap up their Pac-12 regular seasons on Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field in Boulder. Colorado (4-0) has a chance to win the South division and is ranked for the first time since 2018 under new coach Karl Dorrell, and the former UCLA boss has plenty of talent on his side. The Utes (1-2) rose as high as No. 5 in the nation last season but lost a ton of talent and come in off their first victory of the season, a 30-24 win against Oregon State on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Utes are one-point favorites in the latest Utah vs. Colorado odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Colorado vs. Utah picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 50-31 on all top-rated picks through 14 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning $700. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Utah vs. Colorado. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for Colorado vs. Utah:

Utah vs. Colorado: Utah -1

Utah vs. Colorado over-under: 47.5

Utah vs. Colorado money line: Utes -120, Buffaloes +100

UTAH: Freshman RB Ty Jordan has 264 rushing yards over his past two games.

COL: RB Jarek Broussard is averaging 183 rushing yards per game (second in FBS).

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado has covered the spread in all four games this season, and the Buffs are ranked in the top 40 in the nation on both sides of the ball. The ground game averages 245.5 yards per game (ninth in FBS), and Jarek Broussard leads the way with 733 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Sam Noyer is completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 742 yards and four TDs and also has rushed for 179 and five scores. The Buffaloes score 31.8 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games, and Noyer has dangerous weapons in receivers Dimitri Stanley and La'Vontae Shenault. They have combined for 387 receiving yards, with Stanley averaging 16.4 yards per catch. Five receivers have TD receptions of at least 29 yards. Defensively, the Buffs allow 24.2 points per game, and linebacker and Butkus Award semifinalist Nate Landman is dominating, posting 47 tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery.

Why Utah can cover

Utah is 4-0 against the spread in the last four meetings between the teams, and the Utes crushed the Buffaloes 45-15 last season. The offense has gotten a spark from explosive running back Ty Jordan. The 5-foot-7 freshman rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown against Oregon State and is averaging 6.7 yards per carry. Speedy receiver Britain Covey also can make big plays, and he returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown last week.

The Utes are 22-10 ATS in their last 32 road games against a team with a winning home record, and transfer QB Jake Bentley is settling in. He threw for more than 3,000 yards in his last full season at South Carolina and is completing 68 percent of his passes over the past two games. Tight end Brant Kuithe is a critical piece, leading the team with 16 receptions. The defense is led by linebacker Devin Lloyd, who averages nearly 10 tackles per game and has a sack and a forced fumble.

How to make Colorado vs. Utah picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the over on the total as the teams combine for 49 points in the simulations. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Utah vs. Colorado? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colorado vs. Utah spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.