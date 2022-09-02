Florida will open the Billy Napier era with a tough test against No. 7 Utah on Saturday night. The Utes are the reigning Pac-12 champions and have 17 starters back this season. Meanwhile, Florida is led by quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Utes are favored by 3 points in the latest Florida vs. Utah odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 51.5.

Florida vs. Utah spread: Florida +3

Florida vs. Utah over/under: 51.5 points

Florida vs. Utah money line: Utah -140, Florida +118

Why Utah can cover

Utah finished a solid 10-3 in the regular season last year, but the Utes are hoping to make up for a 48-45 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. They finished the 2021 season with the fifth-most rushing touchdowns (37) in the country, which was one of the reasons that they won their conference. Utah has 17 starters returning and has been picked to win the Pac-12 again in 2022.

The Utes are led by quarterback Cameron Rising, who threw for 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions last season. Running back Tavion Thomas is also returning after rushing for 1,108 yards and 21 scores last season. Utah has won 13 consecutive games in Week 1 and is facing a Florida team that failed to cover the spread in seven consecutive games down the stretch last year.

Why Florida can cover

While Utah had a strong offense last year, Florida displayed some offensive firepower of its own. The Gators ranked 27th in the nation in yards per game, closing the season with an average of 462.8 per game. They are going to center their offense around their sophomore quarterback after Richardson threw for 529 yards and rushed for another 401 yards last season.

Napier brought his top running back (Montrell Johnson) and his top blocker (O'Cyrus Torrence) with him when he was hired by Florida this offseason. Torrence joins an offensive line that returns three starters, so they should be paving the way for Richardson on Saturday night. The Gators are 16-2 in their last 18 home games, while Utah has only covered the spread once in its last 11 September games.

