Utah vs. Idaho State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Utah vs. Idaho State football game
Who's Playing
No. 11 Utah (home) vs. Idaho State (away)
Current Records: Utah 2-0-0; Idaho State 1-0-0
What to Know
Utah will square off against Idaho State at 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah will be home again for the second matchup in a row.
They didn't have too much trouble with N. Illinois last week as they won 35-17. QB Tyler Huntley did work as he accumulated 214 passing yards and picked up 38 yards on the ground on 3 carries.
Meanwhile, Idaho State took care of business in their home opener. Everything went their way against WST as they made off with a 38-13 win. That result was just more of the same for the Bengals, who also won the last time these teams played (Aug. 31 of last year).
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 36.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Their wins bumped Utah to 2-0 and Idaho State to 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Utah and the Bengals clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Utes are a big 36.5 point favorite against the Bengals.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
