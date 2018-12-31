Utah vs. Northwestern odds, line: 2018 Holiday Bowl picks, predictions from proven model on 45-25 run

Two division champions from the Pac-12 and the Big Ten will go head-to-head on Monday at the 2018 Holiday Bowl. No. 17 Utah will take on No. 22 Northwestern at 7 p.m. ET, with both teams looking to avenge conference title losses, but it's the Utes who are favored by 6.5 with the total at 43 in the latest Utah vs. Northwestern odds. The Holiday Bowl line could move depending on the status of Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley, who may return to play after missing the last four games with a broken collarbone. Regardless of Huntley's status, you'll want to check out the 2018 Holiday Bowl predictions and Northwestern vs. Utah picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your own plays.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls on Championship Week, including Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football season on a blistering 45-25 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, the model has evaluated the latest Holiday Bowl odds and simulated every possible play for Northwestern vs. Utah. We can tell you it is leaning toward the under, but it also says one side of the spread cashes nearly 60 percent of the time. You can only see it at SportsLine.

As both teams set their sights on Holiday Bowl 2018, one big advantage for Utah will be the defensive playmakers they have at their disposal.

Chase Hansen, Cody Barton, Bradlee Anae, Jaylon Johnson and company have been making big plays for the Utes all season and they'll look to bend the game to their will at the Holiday Bowl 2018.

Hansen may sit out the game, according to reports, but the Utes are still 5-3-1 against the spread this season as favorites. Straight-up, Utah has won three of its last four, including victories over Illinois (24-16), Minnesota (24-14), and Iowa (14-10). And even if Huntley sits, SportsLine's Projection Model says backup Jason Shelley will throw for well over 200 yards and the Utes will hit the century mark on the ground.

However, don't expect a feisty Northwestern squad to make things easy on Utah and guarantee a cover of the Holiday Bowl spread.

The Wildcats got off to a tough start to the season, dropping three of their first four games and losing star running back Jeremy Larkin to the discovery of career-ending cervical stenosis. However, freshman running back Isaiah Bowser stepped up and helped fuel seven consecutive victories in the Big Ten to win the West. Bowser topped the 100-yard mark in four games down the stretch and Northwestern won each time.

So who wins Utah vs. Northwestern? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see the pick for the 2018 Holiday Bowl, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors over the last three seasons, and find out.