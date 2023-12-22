Bowl season rolls along with a busy slate on Saturday. In the penultimate game of the day, the Utah Utes take on the Northwestern Wildcats in the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with Utah aiming to stop a four-game bowl losing streak. The Utes are 8-4 this season, while the Wildcats are 7-5 after closing the regular season with three straight wins. Despite entering the transfer portal, Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes is still expected to start.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Utes as 6-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41.5 in the latest Utah vs. Northwestern odds. Before making any Northwestern vs. Utah picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Utah vs. Northwestern spread: Utah -6

Utah vs. Northwestern over/under: 41.5 points

Utah vs. Northwestern money line: Utah -243, NW +196

UTAH: The Utes are 6-5-1 against the spread this season

NW: The Wildcats are 8-4 against the spread this season

Why Utah can cover

Utah's defense projects to be the best overall unit on either side of the ball in this matchup. The Utes allowed only 19.8 points per game this season, No. 3 in the Pac-12 and Utah gave up 17 points or fewer in seven different games. Utah also finished No. 2 in the conference with 308.6 total yards allowed and led the Pac-12 in allowing only a 58.1% pass completion rate. The Utes are particularly dominant against the run, giving up only 3.2 yards per carry and 84.3 rushing yards per game in 2023, and Utah also produced 33 sacks to land in the top four of the Pac-12.

Utah is facing a Northwestern offense that has struggled at times, including the Wildcats averaging only 22.8 points per game. Northwestern produced the fourth-fewest total yards (305.1 per game) in the Big Ten and the second-fewest rushing yards (105.0 per game) in the conference this season. Northwestern is also poor in the punting game on special teams, finishing dead-last in the Big Ten in averaging only 38.5 yards per punt.

Why Northwestern can cover

Northwestern is playing its best football right now after three straight wins to end the regular season. Head coach David Braun was recently minted as the 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year, and the Wildcats are operating at an inspired level. Offensively, Northwestern stays on schedule by moving the chains on 41.1% of third down attempts, and senior wide receiver Cam Johnson leads the way through the air. He is in the top eight of the Big Ten with 684 receiving yards this season, including a seven-catch, 124-yard performance in Northwestern's win over Illinois in the regular season finale.

Johnson is joined by senior running back Cam Porter, who has three straight games with at least 69 rushing yards and more than 1,400 career yards from scrimmage with 12 touchdowns. Northwestern's defense is also stout, including a secondary that is allowing only 192.1 passing yards per game and 6.7 yards per pass attempt this season.

