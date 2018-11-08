Utah vs. Oregon: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Utah Utes (home) vs. Oregon Ducks (away)

Current records: Utah 6-3; Oregon 6-3

What to Know

After two weeks on the road, Utah is heading back home. They will square off against Oregon at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Utah is the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

After a string of four wins, Utah's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They took a hard 38-20 fall against Arizona St. Utah's loss came about despite a quality game from Zack Moss, who rushed for 128 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries. Zack Moss has been one of their standout athletes in their past three games.

Meanwhile, Oregon took their contest against UCLA by a conclusive 42-21 score. The success represented a nice turnaround for Oregon, who in their last game suffered a tough 15-44 defeat.

Oregon's victory lifted them to 6-3 while Utah's loss dropped them down to 6-3. Giving up five turnovers, Utah had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Oregon exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday at 6:30 PM ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Utes are a solid 4 point favorite against the Ducks.

This season, Utah is 4-3-1 against the spread. As for Oregon, they are 3-4-1 against the spread

Series History

Oregon has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Utah.