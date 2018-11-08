Utah vs. Oregon: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch Utah vs. Oregon football game
Who's Playing
Utah Utes (home) vs. Oregon Ducks (away)
Current records: Utah 6-3; Oregon 6-3
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, Utah is heading back home. They will square off against Oregon at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Utah is the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
After a string of four wins, Utah's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They took a hard 38-20 fall against Arizona St. Utah's loss came about despite a quality game from Zack Moss, who rushed for 128 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries. Zack Moss has been one of their standout athletes in their past three games.
Meanwhile, Oregon took their contest against UCLA by a conclusive 42-21 score. The success represented a nice turnaround for Oregon, who in their last game suffered a tough 15-44 defeat.
Oregon's victory lifted them to 6-3 while Utah's loss dropped them down to 6-3. Giving up five turnovers, Utah had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Oregon exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Utes are a solid 4 point favorite against the Ducks.
This season, Utah is 4-3-1 against the spread. As for Oregon, they are 3-4-1 against the spread
Series History
Oregon has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Utah.
- 2017 - Oregon Ducks 41 vs. Utah Utes 20
- 2016 - Utah Utes 28 vs. Oregon Ducks 30
- 2015 - Oregon Ducks 20 vs. Utah Utes 62
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The Six Pack
The Six Pack looking to stay hot after a tremendous bounce-back 5-1 week
-
Lawrence has three tests to pass at BC
The Tigers' star freshman quarterback will be under the microscope on Saturday night
-
Syracuse vs Louisville odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisville vs. Syracuse game 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs Michigan State odds, picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football
-
ND QB Ian Book to miss FSU game
Book suffered an injury during the team's win over Northwestern
-
College football Week 11 odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 11 college football game 10,000...