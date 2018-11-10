Utah vs. Oregon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Utah vs. Oregon football game
Who's Playing
Utah Utes (home) vs. Oregon Ducks (away)
Current records: Utah 6-3; Oregon 6-3
What to Know
After two games on the road, Utah is heading back home. They will square off against Oregon at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Utah are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Utah have relied on a stalwart defense averaging 16.75 points allowed per game, but that average took a hit last Saturday. They took a hard 20-38 fall against Arizona St. Utah got a solid performance out of Zack Moss, who rushed for 128 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. If you haven't heard Moss's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past three games.
Meanwhile, Oregon made easy work of UCLA and carried off a 42-21 victory. The success represented a nice turnaround for Oregon, who in their last game suffered a tough 15-44 loss.
Oregon's victory lifted them to 6-3 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 6-3. Giving up five turnovers, Utah had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Oregon exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $58.30
Prediction
The Utes are a solid 4 point favorite against the Ducks.
This season, Utah are 4-3-1 against the spread. As for Oregon, they are 3-4-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 3.5 point favorite.
Series History
Oregon have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Utah.
- 2017 - Oregon Ducks 41 vs. Utah Utes 20
- 2016 - Utah Utes 28 vs. Oregon Ducks 30
- 2015 - Oregon Ducks 20 vs. Utah Utes 62
