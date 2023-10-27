No. 13 Utah (6-1) will host No. 8 Oregon (6-1) on Saturday in the biggest game of the week in college football. The Utes and Ducks are in the mix for the Pac-12 title, with both teams sitting one game back of Washington atop the conference standings. Utah lost its first game of the season at the end of September, but it has responded with wins over California and then-No. 18 USC. Oregon lost to Washington in a thriller two weeks ago before picking up a 38-24 win against Washington State last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Oregon is favored by 7 points in the latest Utah vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under is set at 49 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Oregon vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Oregon-Utah. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Utah vs. Oregon spread: Oregon -7

Utah vs. Oregon over/under: 49 points

Utah vs. Oregon money line: Utah: +215, Oregon: -266

Utah vs. Oregon picks: See picks here

Utah vs. Oregon live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Utah can cover

Utah's only setback came on the road at Oregon State, and it is riding an 18-game home winning streak. The Utes rank inside the top 15 nationally in scoring defense (15.0 ppg) and total defense (295.4 ypg). Their run defense has been particularly impressive, ranked fifth in rushing yards allowed per game (78.0).

Quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for a career-high 235 yards and three touchdowns in a win over USC last week, while adding an additional score on the ground. He is going to keep playing after news broke that starting quarterback Cameron Rising will miss the entire season due to a knee injury that he suffered in January's Rose Bowl. Utes safety Sione Vaki has helped pick up the slack, catching two touchdown passes and racking up 217 offensive yards last week, while also leading the team with 35 tackles this season.

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon has way more firepower than Utah, which comes into this game ranked No. 96 in scoring and No. 98 in total offense. The Ducks rank second nationally in scoring (47 ppg) and total offense (551.6), led by standout quarterback Bo Nix. He made his NCAA-record 54th career start last week, and he has thrown for 2,089 yards, 19 touchdowns and one interception this season.

His one interception is the lone turnover for the Ducks this season, which is the fewest in the country. Running back Bucky Irving has 649 rushing yards, accounting for three touchdowns and a season-high 129 rushing yards against Washington State last week. Oregon has covered the spread at a 5-1-1 clip in its last seven games, and it is 10-3 in its last 13 games against Pac-12 opponents. See which team to pick here.

How to make Utah vs. Oregon picks

The model has simulated Oregon vs. Utah 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Utah vs. Oregon, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon vs. Utah spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.