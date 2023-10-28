Saturday's game between No. 13 Utah (6-1) and No. 8 Oregon (6-1) will likely serve as a College Football Playoff elimination game, adding pressure to the Pac-12 rivalry tilt. The Ducks bounced back from a narrow loss to then-No. 7 Washington with a 38-24 win against Washington State last week. Utah kept its playoff hopes alive with a 34-32 win at then-No. 18 USC last week, despite entering the game as a 7.5-point underdog. The Ducks won last year's meeting between these teams in a 20-17 final.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Ducks are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Utah vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under is set at 47 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Utah vs. Oregon spread: Oregon -6.5

Utah vs. Oregon over/under: 47 points

Utah vs. Oregon money line: Utah +195, Oregon -241

Utah vs. Oregon live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Utah can cover

Utah's only setback came on the road at Oregon State, and it is riding an 18-game home winning streak. The Utes rank inside the top 15 nationally in scoring defense (15.0 ppg) and total defense (295.4 ypg). Their run defense has been particularly impressive, ranked fifth in rushing yards allowed per game (78.0).

Quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for a career-high 235 yards and three touchdowns in a win over USC last week, while adding an additional score on the ground. He is going to keep playing after news broke that starting quarterback Cameron Rising will miss the entire season due to a knee injury that he suffered in January's Rose Bowl. Utes safety Sione Vaki has helped pick up the slack, catching two touchdown passes and racking up 217 offensive yards last week, while also leading the team with 35 tackles this season.

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon comes into this game with more firepower than Utah, ranked second nationally in scoring and total offense. The Ducks are led by veteran quarterback Bo Nix, who made his NCAA-record 54th career start last week. He has racked up 2,089 yards, 19 touchdowns and just one interception this season, helping his team cover the spread at a 5-1-1 rate in their last seven games.

The Ducks have the fewest turnovers in the nation, so they are built to handle tricky road atmospheres. Utah's offense is going to have trouble keeping pace, as the Utes rank No. 96 in scoring and No. 98 in total offense. They have lost 10 of their last 15 games against the Ducks, who have won 10 of their last 13 conference games.

How to make Utah vs. Oregon picks

