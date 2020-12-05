Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Utah

Current Records: Oregon State 2-2; Utah 0-2

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Oregon State and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Beavers will be strutting in after a win while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.

Oregon State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Oregon Ducks last week, sneaking past 41-38. RB Jermar Jefferson had a dynamite game for Oregon State; he rushed for two TDs and 226 yards on 29 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Jefferson's 82-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Utah suffered a bitter defeat last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Washington Huskies. The Utes fell in a 24-21 heartbreaker. They were up 21 to nothing at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. No one had a standout game offensively for Utah, but they got scores from WR Bryan Thompson and RB Devin Brumfield.

The Beavers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11 point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Oregon State was pulverized by Utah 52-7 when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Can Oregon State avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Utes are a big 11-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -135

Series History

Utah have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last six years.