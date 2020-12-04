A Pac-12 battle is on tap Saturday between the Utah Utes and the Oregon State Beavers at 10:30 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is 0-2 overall, while Oregon State is 2-2. The Utes are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games on artificial turf. The Beavers are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games as an underdog.

The Utes are favored by 11.5-points in the latest Utah vs. Oregon State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 51.5. Before you make any Oregon State vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is also a sizzling 49-25 on all top-rated picks through 13 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $1,300 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon State vs. Utah. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Utah vs. Oregon State:

Oregon State vs. Utah spread: Utes -11.5

Oregon State vs. Utah over-under: 51.5 points

Oregon State vs. Utah money line: Utes -420, Beavers +320

What you need to know about Oregon State

The Beavers are coming off a 41-38 upset of rival Oregon last week. Quarterback Tristan Gebbia suffered a hamstring injury late in that game and is doubtful to play against the Utes this week. If Gebbia is unable to play, the Beavers will start Chance Nolan.

Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson has four consecutive 100-yard rushing games, the longest active streak in the nation, and aims to become the first Beavers running back with five consecutive 100-yard performances against conference foes since Steven Jackson nearly two decades ago.

What you need to know about Utah

Coach Kyle Whittingham and the Utes are 0-2 for the first time since 2007. Part of the reason why is an exceptionally young defense that returned only two returning starters and has a secondary stocked with freshmen or sophomores.

Utah is coming off a 24-21 loss at Washington last week, which particularly stings after the Utes led 21-0 at halftime. While Utah lacks experience on defense, the unit is allowing an average of only 90.5 rushing yards per game -- good for first in the Pac-12 and seventh in the FBS.

How to make Oregon State vs. Utah picks

The model has simulated Oregon State vs. Utah 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon State vs. Utah? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.