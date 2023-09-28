Week 5 of the Pac-12's college football season kicks off on Friday night when the No. 10 Utah Utes and No. 19 Oregon State Beavers square off at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. The Utes (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) are coming off a 14-7 victory over No. 22 UCLA. They are one of five undefeated teams in the conference. Meanwhile, the Beavers (3-1, 0-1) are looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season, a 38-35 setback at Washington State. Utah beat Oregon State last season, 42-16, in Salt Lake City.



Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The Beavers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon State vs. Utah odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Oregon State vs. Utah spread: Beavers -3.5

Oregon State vs. Utah over/under: 44.5 points

Oregon State vs. Utah money line: Beavers -164, Utes +139

ORST: Damien Martinez is fifth in the nation in rushing yards per carry (7.58)

UTAH: The Utes rank sixth in the country in scoring defense (9.5 points per game)

Why Oregon State can cover

Reser Stadium has been a difficult place for opponents to play recently. The Beavers have won six straight and 13 of their last 14 home games entering Friday night's matchup. The six-game home winning streak is the ninth-longest active streak in the country. Oregon State hasn't lost at Reser since Week 4 last year to No. 7 USC, 17-14.

In addition, the Beavers have a highly effective rushing attack. Oregon State is averaging 224.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks second in the Pac-12 and ninth in the country. Running back Damien Martinez is fifth in the nation in rushing yards per carry (7.58).

Why Utah can cover

The Utes have one of the best defenses in the country. Utah leads the Pac-12 and ranks sixth in the country in scoring defense (9.5 points per game). The unit also ranks ninth in the nation in total defense (263.8 yards per game). Last week, the Utes gave up just seven points and 243 yards to No. 22 UCLA in a 14-7 victory.

One of the reasons for Utah's success on defense has been defensive end Jonah Elliss. A son of Utes defensive tackles coach Luther Elliss, the younger Elliss leads the country in sacks (5.5). He is coming off a career day against the Bruins, in which he had 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.

