Utah vs. Oregon State odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model

A Pac-12 battle is on tap Saturday between the Oregon State Beavers and No. 15 Utah at 8 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. The Beavers are 2-3 overall and 1-2 at home this season, while the Utes are 4-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. Utah is 2-3 against the spread this season, while Oregon State is 3-1-1 against the spread. The Utes are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Oregon State vs. Utah odds, while the over-under is set at 59.5. Before you make any Utah vs. Oregon State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Oregon State looked strong in a 48-31 win over UCLA last week. QB Jake Luton completed 18 of 26 passes for 285 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes in the victory. RB Artavis Pierce also had 21 carries for 119 yards and a TD. The Beavers withstood 489 yards of total offense from UCLA. Luton has thrown for 1,297 yards and 14 touchdowns against one interception this season.

Utah made easy work of Washington State two weeks ago in a 38-13 win. QB Tyler Huntley passed for 334 yards -- his first 300-plus-yard passing effort this season -- and added two rushing touchdowns. Huntley has 1,146 yards and seven TDs without an interception in 2019. Utah's defense has been stingy all season, allowing just 282.4 yards and 14.4 points per game.

Utah is 11-5 against the spread in its last 16 road games, and the total has gone over in seven of its last 10 Saturday games. Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games, and the under has hit in five of the last six matchups against Utah.

