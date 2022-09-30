The No. 12 Utah Utes will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday afternoon. Utah opened the season with a narrow loss to Florida, but it has bounced back with a trio of dominant wins. Oregon State is 3-1 as well, but it is coming off its first loss of the campaign -- a 17-14 setback against USC. The Beavers are a perfect 4-0, while the Utes are 3-1 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Utes are favored by 10.5 points in the latest Utah vs. Oregon State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 55.5. Before entering any Oregon State vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Utah vs. Oregon State:

Utah vs. Oregon State spread: Utah -10.5

Utah vs. Oregon State over/under: 56 points

Why Utah can cover

Utah's College Football Playoff hopes were put on life support when the Utes lost at Florida in Week 1, but they have responded with three dominant wins. They blew out Southern Utah and San Diego State before beating Arizona State on the road in their conference opener last week. Their defense held Arizona State to just six rushing yards, and they also sacked Sun Devils quarterback Emory Jones five times.

Oregon State rushed for a season-low 153 yards against USC last week, so it will be tough for the Beavers to move the ball on Saturday. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising has completed 66.7% of his passes for 954 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, while junior running back Tavion Thomas has rushed for 282 yards and four scores. Utah is on a 10-game home winning streak and has covered the spread in four of its last five games.

Why Oregon State can cover

Oregon State is one of the few teams in college football that has covered the spread in all four of its games this season. The Beavers picked up consecutive wins over Boise State, Fresno State and Montana State before losing a thriller against then-No. 7 USC last week. They held a 14-10 lead with two minutes remaining in the game, but USC scored a late touchdown to win the contest.

Utah suffered a major blow last week when star tight end Brant Kuithe went down with a season-ending lower leg injury. He ranks eighth in school history in receptions, including the most by a tight end since 1996. He led the team in receptions and was second in receiving yards this year, so his loss is going to change Utah's outlook. Oregon State has covered the spread in four of its last five games against Utah.

How to make Oregon State vs. Utah picks

The model has simulated Utah vs. Oregon State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations.

Which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations?