The 14th ranked Utah Utes host the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT. Both teams are 1-1, having suffered Week 1 defeats before bouncing back last weekend. The teams met last September in Carson, CA when the Aztecs upsetting the Utes on a two-point conversion in the third overtime. Utah seeks revenge this time around as the team with higher aspirations for their 2022 season.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Utes are favored by 21 points in the latest Utah vs. San Diego State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 49.

Utah vs. San Diego State spread: Utah -21

Utah vs. San Diego State over/under: 49 points

What you need to know about San Diego State

The Aztecs gained their first win in new SnapDragon Stadium with a 38-7 defeat of FCS Idaho State last Saturday night. The previous week, they opened the new facility in San Diego with a lopsided 38-20 loss to Arizona. New Aztecs QB, Braxton Burmeister, a transfer from Virginia Tech and previously Oregon, passed for 108 yards and a score while rushing for 75 yards and one TD.



Under coach Brady Hoke, SDSU has prioritized the running game and that philosophy was proven plenty accurate in last week's win. The Aztecs rushed for 380 yards on 43 attempts and manhandled the Bengals in the trenches. Surprisingly, no San Diego State player had more than nine rushing attempts in the big victory.

What you need to know about Utah

After a disappointing 29-26 road loss to Florida in Week 1, the Utes crushed Southern Utah, 73-7 at home last weekend. They racked up 599 yards of offense compared to the Thunderbirds' 85 total yards. Utah is led by QB Cameron Rising, who has thrown for 470 yards and four scores in addition to rushing for 85 more on the ground. Running back Tavion Thomas, coming off 1,108 rushing yards and 21 TDs in 2021, has rushed for 163 yards and three scores thus far on the young season.

In last year's game, Utah only managed 70 yards rushing on 31 attempts and was stifled by the Aztecs defense. They should meet less resistance this time, as SDSU is allowing 121 yards per game on the ground this season. Rising took over for Charlie Brewer against the Aztecs in 2021, throwing three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and overtime to rally the Utes from a two score deficit. The oddsmakers aren't predicting that Utah will face a similar scenario in this year's renewal.

