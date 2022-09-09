Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ No. 11 Utah

Current Records: Southern Utah 1-0; Utah 0-1

Last Season Records: Utah 10-4; Southern Utah 1-10

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will take on the Utah Utes on the road at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Southern Utah will be seeking to avenge the 24 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 1 of 2016.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Thunderbirds' strategy against the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies last week. Southern Utah put the hurt on St. Thomas (MN) with a sharp 44-13 win.

Meanwhile, Utah might have drawn first blood against the Florida Gators last week, but it was Florida who got the last laugh. It was a hard-fought contest, but the Utes had to settle for a 29-26 loss against the Gators. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Utah had been the slight favorite coming in. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Cameron Rising, who passed for one TD and 220 yards on 33 attempts in addition to picking up 91 yards on the ground.

Southern Utah's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll find out if the Thunderbirds can add another positive mark to their record or if Utah can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Southern Utah's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.