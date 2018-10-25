Utah vs. UCLA odds, line: 2018 college football expert picks, predictions from Vegas legend who's 4-0 on Bruins games

The Pac-12 is wide open this season, which is good news for Friday's combatants, the Utah Utes and UCLA Bruins. Kickoff from the Rose Bowl is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Utes sit atop the South Division of the conference, while Chip Kelly and the Bruins have rebounded well from an 0-5 start to get to 2-2 in the Pac-12. Utah opened as a 9.5-point favorite and now is laying 10.5. The over-under, which opened at 55.5, is 54.5 in the latest UCLA vs. Utah odds. Before you make any UCLA vs. Utah picks, check out what SportsLine college football expert Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts has made some huge calls against the spread in the Pac-12, including nailing Washington State (-3) over Oregon and Colorado (+17.5) vs. Washington last Saturday.

Now, Roberts is tackling Utah vs. UCLA, and you'll definitely want to hear what he's picking. Roberts, who has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director, has nailed four straight spread picks involving the Bruins.

Roberts knows that Utah's offense has been rolling during its recent three-game winning streak that has bumped its overall record to 5-2. The Utes are averaging a sparkling 41 points over their last three contests. Quarterback Tyler Huntley has been quietly efficient this season, throwing for 1,562 yards and 11 touchdowns against only three interceptions. The junior is also second on the team in rushing yards with 240 and has found pay dirt four times on the ground.

But the Utes' disciplined ground attack is what makes their offense tick. Averaging an impressive 188 rushing yards per game against stiff competition, running back Zack Moss has been a beast all season. Among the conference leaders in rushing yards with 753, the junior back is picking up 5.6 yards per carry and has seven touchdowns.

But just because Utah features an efficient offense doesn't mean the Utes will cover.

Regardless if Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Wilton Speight is under center for UCLA, a strong ground game will deter the Utes from frequent blitzing. The Bruins' top running back is Joshua Kelley, who has 569 rushing yards and five scores. He busts runs for 5.5 yards per pop and hovers near the line on passing downs to bail out his under-siege quarterback.

We can tell you Roberts is leaning over, but he's unearthed a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

So which side of Utah vs. UCLA do you need to jump on? And what critical x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side is a must-back, all from the college football expert who's 4-0 on his past four UCLA picks.