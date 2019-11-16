Utah vs. UCLA odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven projection model

After starting the season 1-5, the UCLA Bruins have won three Pac-12 games in a row to not only bring bowl eligibility back into play, but to give Chip Kelly's squad an outside chance at winning the Pac-12 South. On Saturday, the Bruins will face their most important test of the season as they visit No. 7 Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium at 8 p.m. ET. The Utes are in first place in the division at 5-1 in conference play (8-1 overall), but the Bruins (4-5, 4-2) could create a three-way tie at 5-2 (along with USC) with a win on the road. The Utes are favored by 21.5 points at home with the total at 52 in the latest Utah vs. UCLA odds. But before you make your Week 12 college football predictions, be sure to check out the Utah vs. UCLA picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Utah vs. UCLA 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has considered that Utah has been making its way into the College Football Playoff picture by virtue of sheer dominance. The Utes have outgained opponents by an average of 199.8 yards per game, the fourth-highest mark in the FBS and they're outscoring opponents by 20.9 points per contest.

The Utah defense has allowed just 246.6 yards and 12.2 points per game and has shown a penchant for turning takeaways into instant offense with four interceptions returned for touchdowns this year. Bradlee Anae is a menace off the edge with eight sacks on the season and 24.5 now for his career. UCLA ranks 92nd in the nation in sack rate allowed (7.3 percent), so look for Anae to play a huge role on Saturday.

UCLA strolled past Colorado 31-14 in its last outing. Running back Joshua Kelley rushed for 126 yards and two TDs on 23 carries. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 226 yards and two TDs. Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,837 yards and 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

The Utes enter Saturday's game boasting the fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, allowing just 56 per outing. The Bruins are the sixth-worst team in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 25 on the season.

So who wins UCLA vs. Utah? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.