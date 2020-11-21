Who's Playing

No. 22 USC @ No. 11 Utah

What to Know

The Utah Utes will face off against the USC Trojans at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. After an 11-3 record last season and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl, the Utes are coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. USC was 8-5 last year and is coming off of a 34-30 win against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah was third best in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 81.8 on average. Less enviably, USC ranked 12th worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards per game last season, where the squad accrued only 118.2 on average (bottom 92%). The good news for USC, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a 3-point favorite against the Utes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

USC have won three out of their last five games against Utah.