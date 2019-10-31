Utah vs. Washington odds, spread: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Washington Huskies and the No. 9 Utah Utes at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington is 5-3 overall and 3-2 at home, while Utah is 7-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. Utah is 5-3 against the spread; Washington is 5-3. The Utes, one of the nation's hottest teams as they enter this matchup with four straight wins, all by at least 18 points, are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Washington vs. Utah odds, while the over-under is set at 47.5. Before entering any Utah vs. Washington picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Huskies fell 35-31 to Oregon two weeks ago in their last outing. Washington's loss shouldn't diminish the performances of running back Salvon Ahmed, who rushed for 140 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries, and quarterback Jacob Eason, who passed for 289 yards and three TDs on 30 attempts. Eason, a Georgia transfer, has 1,961 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions on the season.

Meanwhile, Utah was fully in charge last week, breezing past California 35-0 as they look to march towards an appearance in the Pac-12 title game. Running back Zack Moss had a stellar game for the Utes as he rushed for 115 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. QB Tyler Huntley's longest connection was to Moss for 69 yards in the first quarter. Moss ended up with 89 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

Two stats to consider: The Huskies come into the game boasting the 13th fewest interceptions in the league at three. But the Utes are even better: they rank second in the league when it comes to fewest interceptions, with only one on the season. Expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

